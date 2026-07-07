Queen Camilla in Sussex woods as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Queen Camilla on Tuesday visited Ashdown Forest, fictional home of A. A. Milne children's book character, Winnie the Pooh, to mark 100 years since the publication of the first in 1926.

A statement said, “Deep in the 100 Acre Wood… The Queen was joined for a game of ‘pooh sticks’ on the same bridge where author A. A. Milne played with his son, Christopher Robin.”

Advertisement

“Pooh sticks” is a game featured in A.A. Milne’s book The House at Pooh Corner where Players drop a stick into a river from the upstream side of a bridge. The owner of the stick that first floats out on the downstream side wins.

The statement added, “As Patron of the Royal Literary Fund, Her Majesty is visiting Ashdown Forest to mark 100 years since the publication of the first Winnie-the-Pooh book in 1926.”

Ashdown Forest is located 48 km south of London in the county East Sussex, England. The Queen’s visit came hours after Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, landed in the UK.

Harry, who initially planned to bring his wife, Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK cancelled his plan over a security concern amid a row with authorities in the UK.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020 after developing serious differences with senior members of the British royal family.