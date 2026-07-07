Arnold Schwarzenegger director looks back on pressure to deliver $242M blockbuster

Arnold Schwarzenegger already had mega-hits such as Terminator and True Lies.

So, when the actor offered director Chuck Russell the script for Eraser, it was a tough challenge for him.

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Now, on the film’s 30th anniversary, the filmmaker looked back at directing one of the hit movies of Schwarzenegger’s career.

"I was like, 'Okay, this is an opportunity and a challenge at the same time to take Arnold's brand a little bit further,” he told People.

Russell recalled the pressure from the studio to make a hit film with the superstar.

“The studio wanted one more big international hit with Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

“And I was given a number to hit, and we did hit that number in the box office, but my goal is to always entertain the audience.”

So, to make a hit action film, Russell, instead of depending fully on explosive action, packed the movie with a surprising cast.

In the case of someone like Arnold, to support the brand and even take him further, my intention on that film was to surround him with a cast you didn't normally see in an action film," he tells PEOPLE.

Though pulling it off was not a piece of cake, Russell said, "We all know Arnold's a competitive champion.”

“And that's the way we both looked at the film. For me, it was a challenge that came after True Lies and the Terminators. But the point was to make his best film to date."

Eraser was out in 1996 and became a stunning success, raking in $242 million globally.