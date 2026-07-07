Jude Law lands action movie role he has never done before

Jude Law, an established actor, will be sitting behind the wheel in a fast-moving, high-octane action thriller for his next film.

According to Variety, the film is about a getaway driver who has to dodge several obstacles to achieve his goal.

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Zach Baylin, an Oscar-nominated writer and best known for King Richard, The Order and Netflix’s Black Rabbit, will pen the script.

While Law’s production house, Riff Raff Entertainment, is producing the movie.

The company’s co-founder, Ben Jackson, at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where the film was unveiled, offered a brief description of the project.

“We’ve got a film idea about a getaway driver who wants to get from A to B to C, and there are a lot of things in his way,” he said.

Law, meanwhile, who has a history of starring in several thriller films, has not done an action movie like this.

This is what Riff Raff’s head of film and TV, Katie Sinclair, teased.

She said, “I think it’s really exciting because Jude hasn’t really done action like that before.”

“I think it’s a real example of his range as an actor but also for us as a company.”

“It moves us into a much bigger scale of project, but it still feels very character-driven and anchored.”

Sinclair further hyped up Law’s involvement in the project, stating that he “sets it apart from other movies in the genre, and so we’re always looking for the most distinctive, best-in-class version of each genre.”

According to Jackson, the idea for the new movie, which has yet to have a title, was born of The Order.

It is a 2024 film by Law.

But Jackson said, “Yeah, it came out of ‘The Order', because we had car chases in that as well, and Jude was having a lot of fun doing that, and then we brainstormed an idea, and Zach has now written a really great script.”

Law’s forthcoming untitled thriller will lead the actor into the genre of high-octane action, offering his fanbase a new side of him.