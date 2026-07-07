Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender fast-tracks release after leak fiasco

Paramount+ for years, hyping up Avatar: The Last Airbender movie, a follow-up of the critically acclaimed Nickelodeon series,

However, months before its release, the movie was leaked.

Advertisement

A shock that set back years of hard work. Yet, the studio apparently did not give up.

Now, Paramount+ has announced the early move-up of the animated film’s release.

Instead of Oct. 9, Avatar: The Last Airbender will air on July 25 and on Paramount+.

According to Variety, the fast-track release decision is tied to the film's leak online.

Apart from the release date, the studio has also released the intense trailer of the film.

As far as the cast is concerned, Eric Nam is Aang; Dave Bautista is the mysterious ancient Airbender Tagah, alongside Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.

The official logline for the film states, “Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction."

"With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve," the synopsis stated.