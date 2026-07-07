Drake's three-album comeback turns the tables on Kendrick Lamar rap war?

In the spring of 2024, a rap war shook the hip-hop industry. It was between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Though several observers hailed K Dot as the winner in the beef. Yet, years later, a basketball star said Drizzy won.

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He is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Regarded as one of the greatest power forwards, Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts in a livestream with internet celebrity N3on.

Though the player did not say Drake beat Lamar initially during the rappers' back-to-back verse attacks in 2024.

However, when the One Dance hitmaker recently dropped three albums, Antetokounmpo described staging a stunning comeback.

“I believe in the beginning, you say Kendrick, but these three albums that he released, if you listen to them, oh my goodness," he said.

Antetokounmpo's heaping praise on Drake's recent albums comes as they have become a key cultural event.

Not only that, but the albums have dominated several music charts and topped many streaming platforms.

Besides breaking records, Drake recently gave a surprise to a fan that she would never forget.

Taking to TikTok, the Grammy winner joined Abi – an internet personality – live.

"I respect you; you always show love. Been riding. So I just wanted to say hello," he said.

In response, Abi, overwhelmed by shock, said, "You’re my GOAT."

"Bro, this is such a crazy experience," she continued. "OMG! Drake, I’d give you a hug right now. This is crazy."

“It’s love,” the Toronto rapper said, adding, "I just want to tell you thank you; thanks for always riding."

Capping off, Drake said, "Much love; nice to meet you finally."