'Game of Thrones' star reels from pain after mother shocking tragedy

Gemma Whelan, best known for portraying Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, shares an unfortunate incident that left her heartbroken.

This is because her mom died in a devastating tragedy last year.

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Marking one year of the loss, Whelan wrote on Instagram that she passed away from drowning abroad.

"I fully acknowlege[s] grief is different for everyone”, she penned.

Whelan continued, ”I suppose I'm looking to say that if you're in a similar position of sudden loss and reeling from shock, as I continue to, you're not alone."

“What terrible things we can endure, and be OK in the not OK."

The actress credited her family and friends as her support system, who helped her during her time of grief.

“I don't think this too shall ever pass but I have excellent friends and family and support and I forge forward with positivity and hope that the hole fills a little year on year with good memories of her and new memories with my kids.”

But despite this, Whelan shared, “I still go to call her, I still take photos thinking she'll love them and then remember”.

“It's bloody awful,” she admitted before adding, “However, I am also happy and fulfilled and smiling for real most of the time. It just catches me out.”

Capping off her post, Wheland said, “The rest will go with my dad in a river in the Lake District when no one is looking as apparently it's illegal to scatter willy nilly, but she'd love it if we got caught, forever the rebel. Love you mum.”