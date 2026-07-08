Inside Taylor Swift’s paranoia towards Kanye West: ‘Security had a plan’

Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s issues have gone back for years at this point and it appears he was one of the biggest reasons for the singer to go all out with security and the works.

The entire thing has been broken down in a report to Naughty But Nice and the well one that dropped this news is a well placed insider with insight into the nitty gritty of the planning and security phase.

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The source in question started by saying that contingency upon contingency plans were in place for that big day at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“It was a real concern,” was what they started off by saying. “Security had a plan in place if Kanye showed up.”

In multiple locations, entryways and conversations, “his name came up repeatedly” especially during planning meetings, so “they weren’t taking any chances.”

Another insider also weighed in during the same conversation and explained why it was such a big deal and in their own words, “the fear was that he’d walk in. The fear was that he’d decide to make another headline at Taylor’s expense.”

For those unversed with the actual drama that started this fear in the first place, it was back during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Taylor won the Best Female Video award but her speech was cut short by Kanye coming up on stage and giving a shout out to Beyoncé who ‘should have won’, in his own words.