Dwayne Johnson shares beauty hack he thinks every guy needs

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a skincare step that he believes every man should add to their daily routine.



Ahead of the release of Disney's live-action Moana, the actor shared his favourite grooming advice.

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Speaking with People Magazine, Johnson shared that toner is the one product "dudes must use."

He said, "Toner is the quiet superpower. Because toner’s the thing that our girls use, our ladies use that. And instead of going to steal their stuff, I founded Papatui," referring to his skincare line Papatui.

As per Johnson, his brand offers and amazing toner that "has some witch hazel in it."

It is pertinent to mention that the Moana star, who debuted his skincare line in 2024, went viral on TikTok earlier after an influencer's reaction to his selling shampoo and conditioner despite being famously balk.

Following this, Johnson shared his response with a video of himself, flaunting his long locks for his Moana character Maui. "Ok this made me belly laugh.. HARD. And hey, sometimes a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner.You’re Welcooooome," he wrote in the caption.

Dwayne Johnson reprised his character from the 2016 film Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation. Furthermore, Johnson has also teased fans about Moana 3.

While promoting the live-action, the actor shared at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, "Yes, we have talked about ‘Moana 3,’ yes."

"But first, live-action ‘Moana,’ we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen ‘Moana 3,’" he added at the time.