Nicole Kidman moves on with wealthy businessman

Following her split from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman has finally moved on.

Sources have revealed to Radar Online that the Babygirl star spent time with businessman Paul Salen, a private equity investor and divorced father of four.

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They further shared that Kidman has regained her confidence following divorce and is getting back into the dating scene. "Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days, it's like she has her confidence back."

"Paul may be the man everyone's talking about right now, but he's far from the only person pursuing her," the source said.

As per the sources, Kidman also seems "lighter and more carefree."

"She's finally having fun, which is wonderful after such a hard year," they noted.

This comes as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January 2026. The divorce was filed by the actress in late September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple share two daughters together: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman was granted primary residential custody of their daughters.

Recently, it was reported that the legendary Dolly Parton has sided with Urban in the couple's divorce drama. The sources shared Urban's separation from his children felt "heartbreaking" to the icon. "The fact that Keith isn't able to see his kids doesn't sit well with Dolly."

"She says she can tell how upset he is and it tugs at her heart," a source told the outlet earlier.