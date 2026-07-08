Nicole Kidman melts hearts with daughter Sunday's unseen baby snaps on her special day

Nicole Kidman melts hearts with daughter Sunday's unseen baby snaps on special day

Nicole Kidman is gushing over her daughter Sunday Rose on her milestone birthday.

The Babygirl actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7, to celebrate her eldest daughter's 18th birthday and posted unseen throwback snaps of Sunday when she was a toddler.

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The first slide in the carousel featured the mother-daughter duo as Nicole, wearing a purple dress can be seen holding little Sunday while posing for the picture.

In the second slide, Sunday as a toddler can be seen running away from the camera, donning a white dress with furry wings.

The doting mom expressed her disbelief that her daughter is all grown up, from being a little "angel" to an adult now.

Nicole wrote in the caption, "Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved @sundayrose."

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole welcomed Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban. Keith and Nicole recently finalized their divorce in January after almost 20 years of marriage.

Fans rushed to the comment section to send their love and well wishes to Sunday, including Nicole's fellow actress, Reese Witherspoon.

She commented, “Happy Birthday, Sunny," along with a wrapped heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl marked her birthday on Tuesday by walking the runway at Dior’s fall/winter 2026 haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

For those unversed, Nicole is also mom to daughter Bella, 33, and son Connor, 31, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nicole and Tom were married for 11 years from 1990 to 2001.