Gracie Abrams reveals how new haircut makes her ‘feel more like myself’

Gracie Abrams feels more like herself with the more hair she cuts off.

The Hit the Wall singer debuted her pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week in January and has been putting it up in differently stylish ways.

Advertisement

Gracie was interviewed by Olivia Rodrigo for Spotify’s Countdown To series, when the Stupid Song singer asked her about her hair evolution.

Olivia began, “As someone who just loves you and watches you, I feel like your style has never been cooler. Like, love your haircut so much.”

“How does that play into things? Is that an afterthought sort of thing or is it something that you were thinking about while you were making the record?” she questioned.

With Gracie replying, “I was certainly not thinking about anything visual. Everything that comes outside of the writing is like extra to consider...”

“I think more than anything I have found as I have continued to cut my hair off, I feel more like myself,” she added.

Gracie also added that while as part of a previous “tour aesthetic” she seemed to favor dresses, she now doesn’t know if she’ll “ever perform in a dress like ever.”

She mused, “In this decade things change quick and you’re just finding out who you are in front of people. It’s interesting — and I have like no hair left to put a bow in!”

But the Us singer did admit that she has “so much soft fondness for those times.”

Currently, Gracie is gearing up to release her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, on July 17.

As the title suggests, her behavior wasn’t very pleasing to her parents as she grew up, and reflected on how her relationship with her mum and dad has evolved as she’s aged.

She detailed, “I was really hard on them. I think when you’re in a place where your relationships with your family are full of intense friction — you never think they’ll be different.

“And you certainly never think you’ll want as much time as you can get with them. I don’t know what it is, probably the times we’re living in and the amount of pain in the world — but none of us have any idea how long we’re gonna be here,” the singer mentioned.

“And I want as much of my time left here spent with the people that I love,” Gracie Abrams said of her album’s central idea.