James Taylor finally reveals why he missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s nuptials

James Taylor has finally revealed why he missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials.

The 78-year-old singer said he didn’t attend the lavish ceremony because of a longstanding tradition of performing at the Tanglewood Music Festival.

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“You know, [my wife Kim] and I were invited to a wedding at Madison Square Garden tonight,” James told the crowd on June 3, as per the Berkshire Eagle.

The Fire and Rain hitmaker added that he wishes the bride and groom “happiness and smooth sailing.”

For those unversed, James has been performing at the annual Independence Day concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, for the past 52 years.

The ‘New Tune’ hitmaker isn’t the only celebrity to have ditched a massive event.

'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest revealed on Monday that he could not attend the biggest wedding of the year because he had to work during the holidays.

“I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th,” he said during “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

“So I had to cancel,” added Ryan. “Trust me, I went through the minutes. I couldn’t have done both. And the actual wedding was in the afternoon.”

Other celebrities who didn’t attend Taylor’s wedding included Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Robert Pattinson.

For those uversed, Taylor tied the knot with NFL star Travis on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.