Skrillex shares his honest opinion on AI in music
Skrillex discusses the future of artificial intelligence in the music industry
Skrillex has expressed his views regarding technological advancements in the music industry.
In a new interview with Germany’s 032c magazine, the American DJ insisted that AI songs don’t have the same impact as ones written by a human.
“I was thinking about Al the other day when something hit me really deeply," shared Skrillex. “I think the value of art can almost be measured by its ability to make someone feel seen. Or at least that's true for me, as a listener.”
The DJ, whose real name Sonny Moore, further said, “When I go back to Justice or Daft Punk or Metallica, it hits so hard because there's something familiar that hadn't been done before. It makes you think: ‘They get me. They’re on my wavelength. They’re speaking to me.’
“Maybe there are some Al songs that can go viral, but you can’t have that feeling of being seen if there isn’t a human on the other side,” he added.
Elsewhere in the interview, Skrillex highlighted the importance of taking creative risks and graciously accepting the criticism that can come with pushing boundaries.
“[Resistance] is something I prepared myself for, even in From First to Last”, he said. “We weren’t hardcore enough for the tough hardcore crowd, but we were more aggressive than Fall Out Boy.”
“I had pink eye shadow and got called all sorts of things. I can’t tell if it was intentional or if I was just so self-unaware, but I would always just go for it. I would open up the Legos and just start building," added Skrillex.
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