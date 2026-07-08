Bunnie XO sparks romance rumours with 20-year-younger reality star amid Jelly Roll split
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May after more than a decade together
It seems like Bunnie XO has already moved on from her ex-husband Jelly Roll, as she was spotted with a much younger man.
As per a video obtained by TMZ, the 46-year-old Dumb Blondie Podcast host was seen being cozy with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf, who is only 24 years old.
The outlet also reported that the pair also spotted locking lips while sitting beside each other under a blue light.
Interestingly, the pair was hanging out at Bunnie Xo's estranged husband's bar, Goodnight Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee, and were seated at the rooftop’s VIP section.
On Tuesday, Dylan posted a cryptic video on TikTok with Bunnie and wrote a text over the video, reading, “@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots."
The TV personality captioned the post, writing, “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo."
The captions seem to refer to Bunnie's now-deleted podcast episode in which she talked about her and Jelly Roll's split.
It is pertinent to mention that Bunnie and Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May in Williamson County, Tennessee and their divorce news was broken almost one month later.
In the now-deleted podcast episode, Bunnie revealed that Jelly Roll had already begun dating and she said she was supporting him.
On the other hand, Dylan was speculated to be dating Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna's 29-year-old daughter, model Delilah Belle Hamlin.
However, he told Decider in May that they are no longer in a relationship.
"She’s a lovely lady. That kind of just happened out of the blue over the summer, as well. “We’re no longer tied together. That was just kind of short-lived. But it was great, and all the best to her and her family. They’re lovely people.”
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