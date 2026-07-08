Hailey Bieber celebrates eight years of saying 'yes' to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her and husband Justin Bieber's eighth engagement anniversary.

The 29-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7, to mark her relationship milestone with loved-up snaps with Justin.

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Hailey posted a black-and-white photo of her and Justin; the pair can be seen beaming mid-kiss.

She captioned the snap, writing “8 years” along with two ring emojis, marking their treasured milestone.

Hailey and Bieber, who are also parents to one-year-old son Jack Blue, tied the knot back in 2019.

However, their love story was not as smooth as it seemed.

They pair first met in 2009 during a brief meet-and-greet on the Today show.

After Justin's breakup from Selena Gomez, he was spotted with Hailey ringing in 2014's New Year's Eve. One year later, in December 2015, they were spotted sharing a New Year's kiss.

In 2016, the pair acknowledged their romance but denied exclusivity; however, the same year, Justin and Hailey "dramatically" split.

Two years later, in June 2018, the pair rekindled their romance and got engaged just a month later.

Then, in September, the pair got married in a civil ceremony in New York City, and then they had a grand wedding in front of over 150 family and friends in South Carolina in September 2019

After announcing that Justin and Hailey were expecting their first baby in May 2024, the pair welcomed son Jack Blue in August.