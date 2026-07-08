Hunter Goodman misses Dodgers game with left hand contusion

Colorado Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman withdrew from Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a left hand contusion.

Goodman had initially been named as the designated hitter but was scratched before first pitch but according to the Rockies, X-rays on his injured hand came back negative and he is considered day-to-day.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old picked up the injury during Monday's dramatic 8-7 defeat to the Dodgers in 11 innings.

After the game, Goodman said he had jammed his wrist while sliding into home plate on the play.

Mickey Moniak replaced Goodman as the designated hitter, while Braxton Fulford took over catching duties.

Despite the injury setback, Goodman has enjoyed another outstanding campaign for Colorado. He has already been selected for his second consecutive MLB All-Star Game and has hit 27 home runs this season, establishing himself as one of the Rockies' key offensive players.

The club has not indicated whether the injury is expected to keep Goodman out beyond Tuesday's game, but his day-to-day status suggests they are hopeful of a quick return if the swelling subsides.