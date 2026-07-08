Mariah Carey, Usher royalties demanded by Jermaine Dupri as he sues Sony for millions

Jermaine Dupri has filed a lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment (SME), accusing the company of underpaying and concealing royalties that were gained through his work.

The Grammy-winning producer cites artists including Mariah Carey, Usher, Kris Kross, Xscape, Bow Wow and Da Brat.

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Dupri, who is known for shaping the sound of '90s hip-hop and R&B, claims Sony Music "knew that it was violating" contracts with him and his label, So So Def, but "never attempted to disclose its contemptuous accounting practices."

His lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, is seeking at least $18 million (£13.5 million) in damages.

Obtained by Rolling Stone, the 13-page long lawsuit reads, "Given the systemic pattern of under-reporting royalties, failure of reporting royalties, and altering and/or updating statements to report previously earned royalties, SME has engaged in willful deceitful actions designed to harm plaintiffs in their business.”

In the case of Kris Kross, Dupri claims Sony hid royalties owed on his catalogue for more than two decades and according to the complaint, Sony kept those funds in "a separate royalty accounting system unknown to plaintiffs."

Jermaine Dupri also described himself as a "mastermind" of the Southern hip-hop and R&B sound in the lawsuit.

It was also brought to attention through the lawsuit that he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, and that he won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2006 for the track We Belong Together, which he co-wrote with Mariah Carey and Johntá Austin.