Wildfire smoke blankets Kamloops as Brunswick Creek blaze grows

Smoke drifting from the Brunswick Creek wildfire near Boston Bar darkened skies over Kamloops on Tuesday evening, reducing visibility and prompting renewed health concerns.

According to CFJC Today, smoke from the approximately 1,800-hectare wildfire moved northeast throughout the day, with FireSmoke.ca forecasting the plume would spread across the Kamloops region.

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The BC Wildfire Service reported no significant wildfire activity in the immediate Kamloops area, indicating the smoky conditions were caused by fires burning elsewhere in the province.

Despite the reduced visibility, Kamloops Airport reported that all scheduled arrivals and departures remained on time as of 7:00 PM on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Interior Health warned residents about the potential health effects of wildfire smoke.

The agency advised that people with pre-existing medical conditions, older adults, children and others who are more vulnerable should take extra precautions and limit exposure to smoky air where possible.

CFJC Today said it will continue to monitor the situation and report on any further impacts if conditions worsen.

Smoke from wildfires has affected several parts of British Columbia in recent weeks as active blazes continue to burn during the summer wildfire season, leading to changing air quality and visibility across parts of the Interior.