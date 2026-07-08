Marcellus Wiley responds as wife accuses him of marital abuse

Marcellus Wiley has finally broken the silence on his shocking split from his wife, Annemarie Wiley.

“I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents,” the former football player penned on X on Tuesday.

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“Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured," Marcellus continued, who shares three children with Annemarie — son Marcellus Jr., 10, and daughters Ariya, 7, and Alivia, 6.

The professional player then shut down the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s claims that he was mentally, physically, and sexually abusive to her.

“To do that, I must address the lies Annemarie has told about me by telling the truth about her and our marriage,” he penned. “Over the years, I have compiled videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence that directly contradicts those baseless claims and provides a factual record of our family and the events leading to this unfortunate divorce.”

Marcellus further wrote, “I never wanted my family’s issues and struggles to become public for any reason, including divorce leverage. But I unfortunately knew this day was inevitable."

"I was willing to endure anything — even hell itself — if it meant being with my children every single day. I am their hero, and now I am fighting to make sure the positive and real image they know of me is the one that enduresm" he continued. “I am prepared to address these allegations and related matters through the legal process and with evidence."

Concluding the lengthy note, Marcellus added, "My focus remains on my children, my integrity, and the truth. Thanks for your understanding.”

It was Us Weekly that reported on July 6 that Annemarie had filed for divorce from Marcellus. As per the outlet, the reality star also filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order.

Annemarie accused the football player of “a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation, much of which our children have witnessed.”