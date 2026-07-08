Robert Pattinson compares 'The Odyssey' to 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson is making a rare comparison between "Jacob in Twilight" and his role in The Odyssey.

The 40-year-old actor, who plays Antinous in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, has articulated his thoughts on finding similarities between the epic fantasy action film and the vampire films.

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Robert, who portrayed the lead role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and Taylor Lautner, who played his love rival Jacob, told MTV, “I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it—it’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight.

He explained, “What The Odyssey is about — Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. It’s like, ‘It’s fine. He’s dead, get over it.' ”

This came after Christopher Nolan described the film as a "nightmare to film."

As the shooting for the film required shooting across different countries including Greece, Morocco, Italy, Scotland and Iceland, the filmmaker said at CinemaCon in April, "This has been a nightmare to film – but in all the right ways."

At the same time, he praised Matt Damon, who is leading The Odyssey, calling him his "partner on this journey".

"He was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind. You'll be pleased to know how difficult it was. It was meant to be; that's the nature of the story."