Katie Price's son Junior finally speaks out on 'stupid' Lee Andrews marriage

Katie Price's family has finally broken their silence on Katie Price's fourth marriage to Lee Andrew.

In the TV personality's new doc, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, her family made a special appearance, and her son Junior Andre bluntly called her marriage a "stupid" decision, via Mirror.

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At one point in the film, Katie opened up about her previous marriage to Pater Andre, sharing her reason for the split and then revealed what she looks for in a partner.

She said, "Someone who can treat me, someone who doesn't have to be in and out my pockets all the time, someone supportive, someone who understands my job, someone who wants to be private, someone who doesn't want to be famous, just know me for me, not about everything else."

Then she was shown tying the knot with Lee, and then a text appeared on the screen that read, "Two weeks later."

Junior then appeared on the screen and expressed his resistance to Katie's fourth marriage.

He said, "This is the most silliest, stupidest thing, marrying a guy she doesn't even know. This is my mum, this is what she does."

It is pertinent to mention that Katie shares Junior with Peter Andre.

Then Katie's stepfather, Paul Price, admitted he was "100 percent" angry about the decision and said openly about her wedding, "I said what's she going to Dubai for? 'To see a bloke'."

"I said what's the catch? And then we find out she's getting married. I said 'you're off your head'.

"And then the geezer is in the paper pretending to be a millionaire."

Katie, however, admitted in the doc that her and Lee's relationship is the "healthiest" relationship she has ever been in.

Katie and Lee have been headlining since they exchanged vows in January.