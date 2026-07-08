Dolly Parton makes career comeback amid health woes

Dolly Parton surprised her fans by announcing her next career move amid ongoing health issues.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical is officially headed to Broadway, with previews beginning December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City, following a sold-out run in her Nashville hometown last summer.

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The 80-year-old country legend, who is only a Tony Award away from EGOT status, wrote the music, book and served as producer of the show helmed by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Mandy Moore.

DOLLY is scheduled to open January 19 which would also be Parton's 81st birthday - with presale tickets on sale this Wednesday and general public tickets on sale this Friday.

“Now, this isn't a story about sparkle and shine on the outside,” the 9 to 5 singer said in her video.

Dolly continued, “It's about where I really come from, what I've lived, what I've lost, what I've loved and how I've found my way and told it in my own words and through the music that's been part of me every step of the journey.”

“Now, the musical has some of my big hits plus a lot of brand-new songs that I've written just for the show. This really is a dream come true...and I can't wait to share it with all of you!” she added.

DOLLY will revolve around the life of the blonde bombshell “from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood.”

This comes after Dolly Parton admitted last May that she's “always had problems with my kidney stones” but for the past three years her immune system and digestive system “got all out of whack” and now need to be “rebuilt and strengthened.”