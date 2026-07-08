Ringo Starr expresses satisfaction over Barry Keoghan casting in Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr has given his seal of approval to actor Barry Keoghan, who is set to play him on the big screen.

Keoghan landed the role of the Beatles star in the four-part, Sam Mendes-directed biopic, where he will act alongside Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

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Starr, who celebrated his 86th birthday on July 7, told TMZ, "We're all excited. He's such a fine actor. I think I'm in good hands.”

"He came to the house for a couple of hours one day, and we just hung out like real people, and he took away whatever he took away,” the iconic drummer added.

When asked if Starr thought Keoghan was going to nail it, he answered with an enthusiastic “yes.”

As has been the custom since 2008, the legendary Beatle and his friends gathered in Southern California for a global birthday celebration with Starr's catchphrase theme, "Peace and Love."

Ringo Starr's social media pages shared videos from all corners of the world, with fans coming together to sing songs and wish him a happy birthday.

Last month, the stars of the new series about the Fab Four posed on set in costume as production officially got underway. The films are due to arrive in cinemas in April 2028.