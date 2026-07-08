Entertainment

Ringo Starr expresses satisfaction over Barry Keoghan casting in Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr would be portrayed by Barry Keoghan in the highly anticipated The Beatles

By Sadaf Naushad
Published July 08, 2026
Ringo Starr expresses satisfaction over Barry Keoghan casting in Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr has given his seal of approval to actor Barry Keoghan, who is set to play him on the big screen.

Keoghan landed the role of the Beatles star in the four-part, Sam Mendes-directed biopic, where he will act alongside Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

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Starr, who celebrated his 86th birthday on July 7, told TMZ, "We're all excited. He's such a fine actor. I think I'm in good hands.”

"He came to the house for a couple of hours one day, and we just hung out like real people, and he took away whatever he took away,” the iconic drummer added.

Ringo Starr expresses satisfaction over Barry Keoghan casting in Beatles biopic

When asked if Starr thought Keoghan was going to nail it, he answered with an enthusiastic “yes.”

As has been the custom since 2008, the legendary Beatle and his friends gathered in Southern California for a global birthday celebration with Starr's catchphrase theme, "Peace and Love."

Ringo Starr's social media pages shared videos from all corners of the world, with fans coming together to sing songs and wish him a happy birthday.

Last month, the stars of the new series about the Fab Four posed on set in costume as production officially got underway. The films are due to arrive in cinemas in April 2028.

Sadaf Naushad
Sadaf Naushad is a Journalist and Neurochemistry master's graduate with over four years of experience. Leveraging her scientific background, she specialises in celebrity wellness, mental health, and the psychology of lifestyle trends, bridging the gap between science and pop culture to provide expert insight into global icons' well-being.
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