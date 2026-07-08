Ryan Seacrest breaks silence on why he skipped Taylor Swift's wedding

Ryan Seacrest was among the 1000 guest who were invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but he declined to attend after saying "yes.

The American Idol host abandoned his plan to attend his popstar pal's July 3 nuptials because he was offered a gig to host the Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash televised special and he had no choice.

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During a recent chat on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, he revealed, "I RSVPd to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special."

"And so, I had to cancel."

Ryan’s co-host joked that his invitation from Taylor was a "waste."

He shut them down by explaining, "I was kind of torn. I tried to do both. I tried to go to the wedding and to prepare for that show, but we started live on the 3rd."

And the sad part is that when Ryan initially confirmed his RSVP, Taylor was really excited for him to attend her wedding.

Ryan recalled, "The irony was, after I RSVP'd the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant. She was like, 'Oh, it's going to be so much fun. We're going to have the best time. It's going to go late.'"

"I RSVP'd yes, I saw them a couple weeks later to confirm, then I had to cancel," he continued,

He noted that he "had no choice" because this is part of his job at Disney.

Still, Ryan kept his promise of keeping the wedding date a secret.

He added, "I had to keep it secret. It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited."