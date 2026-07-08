Prince Harry shows signs of fear as he steps out in London: 'He knows not everyone is on his side'

Prince Harry showed a "good deal of nervousness" as he stepped out in London on July 7.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Chatham House in London on Tuesday, June 7, to host the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation.

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A Body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, exclusively told Casino.ca that Harry appeared to be tense, as he already knows that “not everyone is on his side” in the UK.

“Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," she said.

"As he greets the gathered press and fans, the Prince's wave is soft and appears to seek approval," Inball said of the former working royal's brief acknowledgment to those gathered outside central London's Chatham House.

“Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," she said.

The body-language expert pointed out that "Instead, Harry's gentle wave suggests he is looking for reassurance and encouragement."

"As he walks, Harry can also be seen fidgeting with his clothing. Any form of fidgeting can be a sign of nervousness, but movements involving clothing or hair are specifically classified as 'grooming' gestures in body language," explained Inbaal.

"These behaviors suggest Harry is conscious of his appearance and is keen to present himself in the best possible light," the expert noted. "As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present."