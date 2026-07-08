Kate Middleton receives new title after Kensington Palace statement

Royal fans have shared a new title for Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after she visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Kensington Palace shared photos of Kate Middleton from her visit saying, “A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care and family-centred support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments.

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“From innovative cardiac services to plans for a new children’s hospital and future cancer centre, it was inspiring to meet the dedicated teams, patients and families helping shape the next generation of children’s healthcare.”

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments beneath the post with one saying, “It was so lovely to see you today! It’s clear how much you love and care about kids! You are the best Patron Evelina London could ask for.”

Another said, “They really need to make “The Children’s Princess” an official title because you deserve it Catherine.”

The third said, “Loved today’s visit to Evelina Hospital. That’s why she’s called Children’s Princess.”

“Our fabulous Princess of Wales truly is The Children’s Princess. She has such a beautiful and genuine manner that children respond to. She is fantastic,” the fourth reacted.

“The joy she will have looking back on this when she’s older and the Princess is Queen,” the fifth said about the Princess of Wales.