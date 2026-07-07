Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer drops never-before-seen family snap of late royal

Princess Diana, affectionately known as the ‘People’s Princess’ passed away back in August of 1997 and her brother has often shared little glimpses of her childhood, and this time around it’s from their adolescence years.



The image in question shows the brother and sister duo beside a swing set. While Charles is sat squarely ontop, looking down at his feet, beyond the scope of the snap, Princess Diana is swinging from a bar off to the side.

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According to the image’s caption this image is from over 60 years ago, and is one of the rarer images seen of the late Princess who passed away when Prince Harry and Prince William were still young boys.

For those unversed with Princess Diana’s background she was born Diana Frances Spencer, and has been well known for her position in the Royal Family, but even more so as a humanitarian that worked to end stigma’s associated with a number of issues, like HIV.

As for her birth, she came into the world at Park House on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, and was the youngest daughter of Edward John Spencer and Frances Ruth Burke Roche.

Her parents’ marriage also ended in a divorce, much like her own, but she also was forced to move between Norfolk, London, and Scotland due to custody issues.

Her school life was spent in a boarding school in Kent, followed by a finishing school in Switzerland before she returned to London to work as a kindergarten assistant at the Young England school in Pimlico.