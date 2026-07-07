Prince William kicks back at Welsh school with tiny tots: Watch

Prince William recently did something out of the ordinary and visited a bilingual Welsh-English primary school, where “pupils are helping keep Welsh language and culture thriving in London,” according to the Princes’ caption on social media.



During his time there the Prince of Wales, also joined the kids in sending their best wishes to the Wales’ team right before the kick off for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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The collection of images showed the royal standing right in the middle with both the youngest and the oldest kids of Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain.

Part of his trip also included aside by side conversation with the team, and a video of him speaking to the team was also shared as part of the Instagram carousel.

Other images from the same event also included some of kids playing hula hoops while the prince was busy talking to one of the adults on site, and shortly after that another video followed where she went inside a classroom, interacted with the kids and even threw the ball around for a bit.

In total the event featured three videos, and the last was a culmination of the entire trip, and even some ball throwing where multi colored balls had to be dropped inside a ground centered slanted box.