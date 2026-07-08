Prince Harry hurt, accuses court of going extra lengths to save UK tabloid: ‘Whitewash’

Prince Harry has broken silence as he loses defamation case against major U.K tabloid.

Moments after Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed Harry’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the Duke of Sussex has released a statement talking about his feelings over the loss.

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“We came to Court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither,” Harry and fellow complainant Baroness Lawrence said.

“This judgment represents a complete reversal of the position which previous Judges have taken in relation to the hacking claims successfully brought against both News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers (who were represented by, at the time, the Judge who made this decision). Generic findings about various private investigators that were held by the Courts in these parallel claims to have carried out unlawful activity at the very same time in relation to similar stories and well-known individuals have been wholly ignored.

“It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected,” they continued. “However, the lengths to which the Court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.”

“When the Court says there is not sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, despite the documents showing otherwise, then one does wonder how justice was ever going to be achieved,” they continued. “One need not look past when a private investigator the Mail used actually admitted on tape to having unlawfully blagged Baroness Lawrence, or when a journalist recorded the name of the private investigators she used to find out about highly sensitive medical information (that even the Mail was too worried to publish) or when another private investigator emailed one of the journalists with the actual British Airways seat number and ticketing details for a young girl simply visiting her boyfriend in return for payment,” said the Duke.