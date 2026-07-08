Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry lost privacy case against British tabloid
Meghan Markle decided to stay with her children Archie and Lilibet in California
Meghan Markle has shared her first social media post via her lifestyle brand As Ever hours after Prince Harry lost his privacy case against Associated Newspapers in UK.
Harry and Elton John on Tuesday lost a case that alleged the publisher of UK tabloid had invaded their privacy by gathering information unlawfully.
It was the third and final case brought by the Duke of Sussex in his acrimonious legal battle with British tabloids, which has further strained relations with the royal family.
A written judgment published following an 11-week trial earlier this year said the "claimants failed to prove their pleaded allegations... the claims are therefore dismissed".
In a statement following the judgement, Harry and Baroness Doreen Lawrence have described it as “a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected”.
Harry, now living in California with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet, arrived in Britain on Monday for a five-day visit after the family was refused police protection.
Following major blow, Meghan Markle’s team took to their As Ever brand’s official Instagram handle and said “Something refreshing to share all week long.”
“A pitcher of Hibiscus Tea, poured over ice. Keep chilled in the fridge for an easy pour, or add a touch of honey for sweetness!.”
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