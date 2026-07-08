Prince Harry ‘headache’ as ‘delicate issues’ ruin King Charles relationship
Prince Harry has limited chance to introduce his kids to father King Charles
Prince Harry’s relationship with father King Charles comes in trouble yet again, it is revealed.
With the Duke of Sussex newly rejected residence at the Buckingham Palace after earlier being offered one, things are heated up between the father-son duo.
"Harry's team seem pretty set on the fact that he was lined up to go to Buckingham Palace, so it's a cock-up and it's not going to help his relationship with his father because these are delicate issues for a King," Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror.
"All this increases the drama around the whole visit. Harry needs to be in the UK, I don't think it would jeopardise the visit. There are plenty of places he can stay, but the royal residences do need notice."
"Harry is keen on introducing his kids, now they are not babies anymore," he said.
"Meeting the King, and probably allowing the children to build some bridges as well. I think there's still a chance Harry, Meghan and the kids will come over later in the week because they are already holidaying in Europe.
"There's still a chance he will be able to introduce the kids to his dad, but this latest twist for what should be a simple visit has become a headache,” the expert noted.
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