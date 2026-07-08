King Charles upsets public for ‘slamming door’ on Prince Harry face
King Charles’ excuse to reject Prince Harry’s stay at Buckingham Palace creates suspicions
King Charles is warned he has given himself bad image as he rejects Prince Harry’s residence at Buckingham Palace.
His Majesty, who earlier offered his youngest son an invite to live at the Palace during his ongoing trip to UK, has now withdrawn the offer, raising a lot of eye brows.
Expert James Walker writes for Express: “By refusing Harry access to Buckingham Palace for his UK visit, the King has made himself look petty and vengeful. The Palace claims deadlines were missed, making logistics too difficult, but the public aren't buying it. All they can see is a father slamming the door on his estranged son.”
The expert adds: “Even with all the family drama, the memoirs and the mudslinging, the British people still expect King Charles to show clemency to his unruly son. They want him to act like a statesman, not an angry, bureaucratic landlord.”
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
-
King Charles ‘problem’ as he ‘rubs salt’ on Prince Harry wound
-
Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare
-
Prince Harry ‘headache’ as ‘delicate issues’ ruin King Charles relationship
-
Buckingham Palace battens down the hatches: ‘Anything to do with Prince Harry needs witnesses’
-
Prince Harry hurt, accuses court of going extra lengths to save UK tabloid: ‘Whitewash’
-
With no state-funded security, Prince Harry’s team ensures safe exit via Met Police support
-
Prince William kicks back at Welsh school with tiny tots: Watch
-
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer drops never-before-seen family snap of late royal