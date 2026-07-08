King Charles upsets public for ‘slamming door’ on Prince Harry face

King Charles is warned he has given himself bad image as he rejects Prince Harry’s residence at Buckingham Palace.

His Majesty, who earlier offered his youngest son an invite to live at the Palace during his ongoing trip to UK, has now withdrawn the offer, raising a lot of eye brows.

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Expert James Walker writes for Express: “By refusing Harry access to Buckingham Palace for his UK visit, the King has made himself look petty and vengeful. The Palace claims deadlines were missed, making logistics too difficult, but the public aren't buying it. All they can see is a father slamming the door on his estranged son.”

The expert adds: “Even with all the family drama, the memoirs and the mudslinging, the British people still expect King Charles to show clemency to his unruly son. They want him to act like a statesman, not an angry, bureaucratic landlord.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.