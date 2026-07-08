Buckingham Palace battens down the hatches: ‘Anything to do with Prince Harry needs witnesses’

Prince Harry’s arrival has caught the biggest stir among courtiers, so much so that an insider has just come forward to reveal all the stops their pulling to ensure the monarchy stays protected, even when Prince Harry finds his way into private meetings wit the King.

Insight has been shared by a well placed insider, and they spoke about this with RadarOnline.

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Per this source, “every interaction will need to be managed, even to the minute, by courtiers and those whose job it is to protect the monarchy.”

Its so strict that “merely polite meetings are more plausible,” according to one source.

The issue at the heart of this is that “they are far more concerned with the overall institution and continuity than the feelings of any one family member. This has been the case for generations. Harry should know better.”

But it wasn’t just the source who’s touched on things, even royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke to Page Six ahead of Prince Harry touching down on UK soil.

In the eyes of the US-based commentator, “the king's private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave.”

But that’s not all, for moments he can’t be whisked away, “a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room. It is the king and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room.”