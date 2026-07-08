King Charles ‘problem’ as he ‘rubs salt’ on Prince Harry wound

King Charles is accused of deliberately making things difficult for Prince Harry as he lands in the UK.

His Majesty, who has kept largely mum over Harry’s security row after pulling his invitation at the Buckingham Palace, is called out for ‘rubbing salt’ on his son’s wounds.

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Expert Jasmine Carey writes for Express: “As it is presumed Harry still believes the notion that his father can click his fingers and solve everything, knowing instead that the monarch actually sat back for a cosy family meal while Harry’s UK trip with his family is up in the air, is probably not going down well.”

She adds: “But really, is that the King’s problem? I think not.”

“While the monarch may have unintentionally rubbed salt in Harry’s wounds, I don’t think he is to blame for anything.

“He does not control who gets armed police protection in the UK, for starters. He has also reportedly offered Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet a stay at a royal residence during their UK trip,” notes the expert.