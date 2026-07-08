Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare





Prince William still has not forgotten Prince Harry’s constant betrayals, says an expert.

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The Prince of Wales, who is not on speaking terms with his younger brother, has major trust issues with it comes to the Duke of Sussex.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe notes:

“Harry almost certainly won’t see William and Kate.”

Duncan tells Mirror: “From everything I’m told, William still has absolute contempt for his brother and sees what he has done as the ultimate betrayal – which isn’t surprising when you consider what Harry wrote about in his autobiography Spare.”

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond says:

“Trust is still a major issue for William, who is a very private man,” explains Jennie. “He is also a very protective, loving husband who was enraged by the insults and allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. I’m not sure he will ever find a way to forgive his brother for that.”