Royals

Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William is struggling to find a way to forgive his brother, says an expert

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 08, 2026
Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare
Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare


Prince William still has not forgotten Prince Harry’s constant betrayals, says an expert.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales, who is not on speaking terms with his younger brother, has major trust issues with it comes to the Duke of Sussex.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe notes:

“Harry almost certainly won’t see William and Kate.”

Duncan tells Mirror: “From everything I’m told, William still has absolute contempt for his brother and sees what he has done as the ultimate betrayal – which isn’t surprising when you consider what Harry wrote about in his autobiography Spare.”

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond says:

“Trust is still a major issue for William, who is a very private man,” explains Jennie. “He is also a very protective, loving husband who was enraged by the insults and allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. I’m not sure he will ever find a way to forgive his brother for that.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google