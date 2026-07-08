Why Buckingham Palace was uneasy about Prince Harry staying there? Real reason revealed
Prince Harry has returned to Britain without his wife Meghan Markle and their children
A royal expert has disclosed a real reason why Buckingham Palace was uneasy about Prince Harry staying there and withdrew its offer at the last-minute.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, royal expert Chris Ship revealed the reason after the Duke lost privacy case in the high court.
Chris Ship said, “Prince Harry also criticises Mr Justice Nicklin - who, before being appointed to the High Court bench, was Matthew Nicklin QC and represented Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
“In his practice, Nicklin was a media specialist barrister focused on defending newspaper publishers.”
He further said, “You can see why Buckingham Palace was uneasy about Harry staying there if the King’s son is criticising the judiciary who dispense justice in the name of the King …”
Earlier in another tweet, the royal expert shared Prince Harry’s statement following legal blow.
“It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected. However, the lengths to which the Court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted,” the Duke said.
The statement further said, “We presented to the Court evidence which we believed was compelling at the time and remains so now.
“We would like to thank our legal team for all their hard work and all the witnesses who were brave enough to came forward in the pursuit of justice.”
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