Tom Holland makes emotional career confession ahead of 'The Odyssey' release

Tom Holland has revealed that his role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey feels like the end of one chapter.

In an interview with BBC, the Spider-Man star shared that the role felt especially meaningful because it was likely his "last chance" to play a boy before transitioning into more mature roles.

Advertisement

"The thing that I love the most is that it feels a little bit like the last chance for me to play a boy," he said.

Adding, "Maybe what you can learn from this movie about masculinity is that it comes in all shapes and sizes and no version of it’s perfect."

Notably, the film also marks Holland's first time in Nolan's movie. He said, "Before you’ve worked with him .... you think about it a lot and you yearn for that opportunity and then you get the opportunity and that comes with a lot of pressure."

Tom Holland plays the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's epic. It also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, wife of Holland.

Previously, the actor shared in an interview about Nolan casting his wife in the movie. "It was such a gift because I know how much she’s admired Chris. Interstellar is her favorite movie."

"[Nolan asked me], ‘Do you mind if I ask you a question, and please don’t be offended by my asking’ … and he went, ‘Would you be offended if I asked Zendaya to play Athena?’ And I was like, ‘Why would I be offended?’ I said ‘I would be honored, that’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to,’" Holland recalled.

The Odyssey is set to release on July 17.