Britney Spears hints she wants another baby

Britney Spears has sparked speculations about her future plans.

The pop icon shared an emotional message recently, suggesting that she hopes to become a mother again.

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In the post she deleted later, Spears wrote, "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings… music is said to be the speech of angels, I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."

Spears is mother to Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19. Her estrangement from her children broke following mother's day phone call in 2024.

Now, sources have told Radar Online that the brothers encouraged their mom to seek treatment after her reported legal troubles earlier this year and have remained an important source of support.

"They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm," the source said.

Furthermore, Britney Spears is now said to be in a better place emotionally and is reportedly focused on rebuilding her relationship with her children while looking ahead to the future.

An insider claimed, "It was like, 'Mom, you have to go if you want us coming around,' and that was all the incentive she needed."

"She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn't go. So she made the right move," they added.