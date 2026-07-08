FIFA triggers outrage over referee move in France World Cup clash
Social media went into meltdown over FIFA’s decision in France’s match
As France and Morocco are set to face off in a do-or-die game, a controversy has erupted before the match.
It was when FIFA announced a full referee team for the quarter-final involving Argentina.
Facundo Tello, a referee from Argentina, will officiate the match at Boston Stadium.
His assisting team included Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Chade, Dario Herrera, and Cristian Navarro as reserve assistant referees; all were Argentines.
These appointments by FIFA will mean that, for the first time, all officiating crews at the 2026 World Cup will be from the same country.
Though the global football association defended the decision, insisting the selection was made on merit.
However, according to Goal, some netizens on social media erupted, questioning why officials from a country that beat France in the last World Cup were appointed.
But the French team, for example, defender Dayot Upamecano, set aside the concerns.
"I’m not going to focus on who the referee will be," he said.
"We’ve never done that before; we’re going to focus on Morocco."
Echoing his views, French goalkeeper Robin Risser said, "There’s been a certain bitterness for a few years now since the last final, but that’s part of the game.”
If these referees are there, it’s because they’re up to the level of the competition," he stated.
France and Morocco will face off in a knockout match on July 10.
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