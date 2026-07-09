Conor McGregor makes bold greatest featherweight claim before UFC 329 comeback
McGregor said his upcoming fight against Holloway would reinforce his legacy at 145 pounds
Conor McGregor believes his return to the UFC will strengthen his claim as the greatest featherweight in the promotion's history, despite competing at welterweight.
The former two-division champion faces Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 on Saturday, marking his first appearance in the Octagon since July 2021.
McGregor made his name in the featherweight division, winning the title with a 13-second knockout of José Aldo in 2015 before moving up in weight.
Speaking to ESPN, McGregor said his upcoming fight against Holloway would reinforce his legacy at 145 pounds.
"I have many things I have taken into this camp that have been fuel to my fire," McGregor told ESPN.
"One, the greatest featherweight of all time. This ranking system of the greatest featherweights; I've beaten these men, but I'm not on the list. How have I beaten these men easily and handedly, and been kept from the list?”
"That's why I love Max as an opponent. He has fought so many people. He has a very impressive body of work in the Octagon. He's a future Hall of Famer. Now, I get to showcase my level."
McGregor already owns a victory over Holloway from 2013, although the American later became one of the division's most decorated champions.
Addressing criticism over his lack of featherweight title defences, McGregor added: "That's a fair shout. I understand the 'whys' of it... What is the skill? Who is the greatest? Who is the best? It's me."
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