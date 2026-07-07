Sports

US President mocked with ‘Trump dance’ at FIFA World Cup

Belgian team performed Trump dance after beating the US team in FIFA World Cup match

By Abdul Hafeez
Published July 07, 2026
US President mocked with ‘Trump dance’ at FIFA World Cup

President Donald Trump was mocked by the Belgian national men’s soccer team after the United States suffered defeat in the World Cup on Monday night.

The Belgian team performed “Trump dance” after their fourth and final goal of the game and as American supporters began filing out of the stadium in Seattle.

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A video showed players in the team’s locker room after the match performing the dance again and smiling as they celebrated their victory.

Monday’s match came after a controversial move by FIFA, which overruled a red card called against American striker Folarin Balogun after Trump called FIFA’s president to ask for it to be reviewed.

The call against Balogun was widely viewed as a misplaced one, but the president’s involvement angered many in the international soccer community, including the Belgian team, which called the reversal “astonishing.”

“If Belgium wins, they can be proud,” Trump said during an event on Monday, during which he suggested it would be unfair if all of the best players on both teams were not allowed to compete.

Abdul Hafeez
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
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