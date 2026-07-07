Former UFC champion Dustin Poirier breaks silence on airport arrest

Former UFC star Dustin Poirier has spoken publicly about the personal struggles that he says led to his arrest for public drunkenness at an airport in Atlanta last month.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Poirier said the incident happened on Father's Day while he was travelling for work and thinking about his father's long battle with alcoholism.

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"[My father] has been in jail plenty of times for alcohol-related stuff," Poirier said.

"He's actually homeless right now. Part of that, me getting drunk at the airport -- and it's not my weight to carry -- but I tried to help him, and he's back on the street. On Father's Day, I was traveling to work and I just couldn't stop thinking about my father. I started drinking at the airport and that's what led to the incident."

The 37-year-old also said he has found retirement from mixed martial arts difficult after ending his 16-year professional career last year.

"I was just a kid chasing a dream, it flew by so quickly. I was scared for the future," Poirier said.

Poirier admitted the arrest has already affected his career, saying: "One big [sponsor] isn't a sponsor anymore."

He added that the incident had cost him financially and personally, saying he had lost sponsors, work opportunities and brought embarrassment to his family.

Poirier was arrested two weeks ago after allegedly confronting airport employees and was charged with public drunkenness.