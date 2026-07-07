Belgium knock USA out of FIFA World Cup with dominant 4-1 last-16 victory

Belgium booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16.

The Americans' hopes of progressing ended after defensive mistakes proved costly as Charles De Ketelaere scored twice in the first half before Hans Vanaken extended Belgium's lead after the break.

Advertisement

Romelu Lukaku added a late fourth goal to complete the win. The USA's only goal came from Malik Tillman, whose first-half free-kick briefly reduced the deficit.

However, De Ketelaere restored Belgium's two-goal advantage just a minute later, halting any momentum the hosts had built.

According to the report, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia set his side up to frustrate the United States' pressing style despite leaving several star players, including Kevin De Bruyne, out of the starting line-up.

The victory came after days of debate surrounding Folarin Balogun's overturned suspension.

The report said Garcia had described Belgium as defending the integrity of the sport following claims that US President Donald Trump had urged FIFA to review Balogun's red card.

After the final whistle, Belgium's official X account appeared to reference the controversy by posting: "Overturn this."

The result ends the USA's World Cup campaign, while Belgium advance to the last eight.