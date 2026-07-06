Why Mexico City's World Cup venue, Azteca Stadium, is a major challenge for players

Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium will once again host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, but teams will face a challenge beyond their opponents.

According to The Sporting News, the stadium sits around 2,240 metres, or 7,350 feet, above sea level, making it the highest of the 16 venues being used across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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The Sporting News reports that the high altitude means there is less oxygen in the air, which can cause players who are not used to the conditions to tire more quickly.

The reduced oxygen levels can affect repeated sprints, recovery and the overall pace of a match.

Coaches are also expected to consider the conditions when planning training sessions, substitutions and match tactics during the tournament.

The thinner air can also influence the movement of the ball. Shots, long passes and set pieces may travel faster and farther than expected, forcing both outfield players and goalkeepers to adjust.

While altitude alone is unlikely to determine the outcome of matches, it could become an important factor when evenly matched teams meet, particularly during the knockout stages.

Although Azteca is one of the highest venues at the 2026 World Cup, it is far below the world's highest professional football stadium. According to The Sporting News, Peru's Estadio Daniel Alcides Carripn sits at approximately 4,378 metres above sea level, with several other South American stadiums also located at elevations exceeding 3,000 metres.