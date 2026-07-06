Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell, Blue Bombers' Zach Collaros suffer injuries

The CFL clash on Sunday between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers was overshadowed after both starting quarterbacks were forced out with injuries.

Hamilton's Bo Levi Mitchell left the field in an ambulance after suffering a lower-body injury during a sack by Jake Ceresna.

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Mitchell's foot appeared to become trapped beneath the Winnipeg defender during the play.

The 36-year-old acknowledged supporters by giving a thumbs-up as he was taken from the field on a stretcher before being transported by ambulance.

The Tiger-Cats later confirmed he would not return.

Before the injury, Mitchell completed 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown. He entered the game having thrown for 879 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through Hamilton's opening three games.

Tre Ford replaced him at quarterback.

Winnipeg also lost veteran quarterback Zach Collaros to an upper-body injury during the second quarter.

The 37-year-old was hurt after being sacked high by Hamilton defensive back Reggie Stubblefield.

Collaros remained on the ground briefly before walking off under his own power and was replaced by Taylor Elgersma on the Blue Bombers' next offensive series.

Both teams are expected to provide further updates on their quarterbacks' conditions following medical evaluations.