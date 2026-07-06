Pastor Ezra Jin, founder of Zion Church freed after prison, reunites with family in the US

Pastor Ezra Jin, the founder of one of China's best-known underground churches has been released from prison and reunited with his family in the United States.

Jin, who founded Beijing's Zion Church, was detained during a wider crackdown on unregistered churches last year.

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His daughter, Grace Jin Drexel, confirmed his release in a statement to CNN.

"We are feeling so overwhelmed with joy. We thank God for this tremendous miracle," Drexel said.

She also thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration, saying: "We also thank President Trump and his administration for their tremendous leadership," adding that the release would not have happened "without the direct intervention from Chairman Xi Jinping."

According to CNN, Trump raised Jin's case with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing in May.

China allows religious practice but requires churches to register with the state. Authorities have intensified action against unregistered Christian congregations in recent years.

Jin founded Zion Church in 2007 before moving to the United States with his family in 2018 and later returned to China, where he was prevented from leaving the country before losing contact with his family last year.

Rights groups welcomed his release but urged Beijing to free other detained church members.

Freedom House said Jin's release was encouraging but noted that others remained in custody, while ChinaAid called it "a tremendous victory" and urged the Trump administration to continue pressing for the release of prisoners of faith.