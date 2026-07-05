Why Poland is reconsidering the Boeing F-15EX in favor of a European fighter

Poland is debating a drastic pivot from American military procurement, with defense officials reportedly evaluating their position on Boeing’s F-15EX Eagle II in favor of the European-built Eurofighter Typhoon.

The development marks a paradigm shift in transatlantic defense cooperation as Warsaw-a cornerstone NATO ally addressing geopolitical hazards explores domestically embedded alternatives to conventional US weaponry.

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The decision demonstrates a broader European trend toward defense independence, specifically among Eastern European nations seeking to mitigate their fragility to US supply chain disruptions and geopolitical pressures.

For Poland, it is already managing its defense transformation in the wake of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Boeing’s F-15EX represented an established standard advanced aircraft, delivering next-generation functionalities that rival fifth-generation platforms.

By comparison, the Eurofighter Typhoon has positioned itself as a lighter, continent-developed solution supported by a joint venture of European defense contractors.

However, if Poland pivots toward sovereignty-driven substitution, neighboring nations will face similar security pressures, fostering rival supply chains within the alliance.

Nonetheless, the potential loss for Boeing represents far more than a single contract as it signals declining investor sentiment in American defense solutions among traditionally loyal allies and suggests that geopolitical realignment-not merely inherent characteristics-now influences acquisition strategy.