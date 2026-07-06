Keiko Fujimori secures Peru presidency after narrow election victory

Keiko Fujimori has been officially declared the winner of Peru's presidential election after a closely contested runoff, securing victory by a narrow margin following weeks of vote counting.

Peru's electoral authorities confirmed on Friday that the conservative Popular Force candidate won the 7 June presidential runoff with 50.13 percent of the valid vote, defeating Roberto Sánchez of Together for Peru, who received 49.86 percent.

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In a post on X following the official announcement, Fujimori thanked Peruvians for their support and said the country was entering "a new chapter."

She pledged to lead the transition with "responsibility, humility and a profound sense of duty."

The 51-year-old will be sworn in as president on 28 July for a five-year term, marking her fourth attempt at winning the presidency after previous defeats in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Fujimori, the eldest daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, will become Peru's ninth president in a decade, taking office amid continuing political instability.

Her opponent, Roberto Sánchez, has said he will not recognise the result, alleging irregularities in overseas voting and announcing plans to appeal to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

However, Peru's National Jury of Elections said it found no evidence of irregularities and rejected the appeal filed by Together for Peru, formally confirming Fujimori's victory.