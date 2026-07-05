US marks 250th anniversary with fireworks and flyovers amid disruptions

The United States has marked its historic 250th birthday under the "Freedom 250" initiative. However, the sweeping celebrations across the nation were heavily disrupted by a combination of dangerous, triple-digit heatwaves and sudden, violent thunderstorms.



Independence Day celebrations were cancelled nationwide after the Brooklyn Bridge briefly caught fire, yet Americans still found countless ways to celebrate.

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The U.S. celebrated this iconic day with fireworks and flyovers amid extreme weather. The president of the United States also addressed the nation on the 250th anniversary of independence.

"The American dream is back," US President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd during a delayed rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, before what he described as the world's largest fireworks display.

The celebration comes as the 4 July federal holiday commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 U.S. colonies in 1776 to end British rule.

Despite the celebrations, Trump has been criticized for making himself central to the milestone and politicizing the celebrations.

The president's speech, which finished just before midnight, touched on political themes including the rejection of communism and the right to bear arms.

"Long live the cause of independence," he said. "May it reign forever and ever and ever. We will always be on top; we will never let our country fall; we will always be the best."

As reported by the BBC, Trump capped off his remarks by calling the moment "only the dawn of the golden age of America" with its destiny "written by God".

Celebrations in the US capital were also delayed because of a thunderstorm, which forced an evacuation of the National Mall earlier in the evening.

Guests attending the Salute to America, the Great American State Fair and FIFA fan zone were asked to seek temporary shelter in nearby buildings.

The grand finale, the fireworks show, was marked by a massive flurry of blasts. The small crowd on Capitol Hill cheered before quickly walking towards the exits as it began to rain lightly.

People travelled across the country to celebrate the US's 250th anniversary festivities. Around 400 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were seen carrying US flags while marching in unison through the streets of the capital.

Videos posted on social media show the masked, uniformed members marching near the Capitol building and Union Station, the city's main passenger rail hub.

As part of the bipartisan America 250 celebrations, communities across the country took part in "America's Block Party" and hosted local gatherings.

Musicians, including Ne-Yo, Mary J. Blige, The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan, Christina Aguilera and Will Smith performed across the country.

On Thursday, members of Congress gathered at the "birthplace of America," Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where the Declaration was signed in 1776.

America 250 organizers also buried a time capsule to be opened in 200 years, which included a Coca-Cola bottle, a signed copy of the Constitution, and artifacts from the 50 states and U.S. territories.