Meta introduces new pricing plan for WhatsApp Business

Meta is introducing a new pricing plan for its WhatsApp Business platform, aimed at better aligning costs with the underlying economics of generative AI.

Starting August 1, 2026, businesses utilizing the Meta Business Agent "Meta’s native AI tool for automating customer service and sales", will transition from a per-message billing structure to a token-based pricing model.

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Instead of paying a flat fee for every message delivered, enterprises will now pay based on the volume of data the AI processes.

The company said the change is meant to better reflect the token usage required to process a user prompt as AI takes on a larger role in customer support and sales.

Meta also said it will bring back charges for some business messages from October 1 after waiving them for nearly two years.

Meta estimates that a standard customer interaction typically consumes between 20,000 and 25,000 tokens which translates to roughly $0.04 to $0.05 per message.

Unlike traditional WhatsApp tier pricing, which varies heavily by destination country, the token rate for the Meta Business Agent is universal. Additionally, this fee rolls AI processing and message delivery into one unified charge.

As reported, this pricing shift mimics the enterprise models of major AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic.

It comes as Meta builds WhatsApp into a fully automated, AI-driven customer engagement platform rather than a simple messaging pipeline.

The Meta Business Agent is designed to qualify sales leads, book appointments, handle routine support, and business conversations where necessary.

Notably, smaller businesses will gain access to this agent through select tiers of the WhatsApp Business Premium subscription, while larger enterprises will be billed purely on token consumption.